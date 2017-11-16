Kazakh FM to visit London on Nov 20-22

ASTANA-LONDON. KAZINFORM - H.E. Mr. Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, is set to visit London on November 20-22, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

During his visit, Minister Abdrakhmanov will meet with high-level representatives from Britain's business, academic, and political sectors.

These meetings will focus on the strong partnership between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, while identifying areas for further cooperation.



The Kazakh Foreign Minister is expected to hold a meeting with H.E. Mr Boris Johnson, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, and holding the Kazakh-British Strategic Dialogue Meeting, as well as a separate meeting with Sir Alan Duncan, Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.



As part of the visit, Mr. Abdrakhmanov will also discuss Kazakhstan's foreign policy priorities at Chatham House and meet with members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Kazakhstan, Sir Suma Chakrabarti, President of the EBRD, members of the Eurasian Council on Foreign Affairs, members of the British-Kazakh Society and major UK businesses and investors.