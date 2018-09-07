Kazakh FM, UN Special Envoy debated coop issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov had talks on the sidelines of the Empowering Women in Afghanistan regional conference held in Astana, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

At the meeting with Natalia Gherman, the UN Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), the sides debated the current issues related to the UN-Kazakhstan cooperation.



As the Minister stressed, the Kazakh President puts a special emphasis on regional security, cooperation and sustainable development issue as is evidenced by the conference held. Kazakhstan and its international partners will cooperate in realization of Astana Forum for Afghanistan outcomes. In this context the parties debated prospects for building a UN regional hub in Almaty to become a platform for coordination of the projects discussed at the Astana conference.



The Kazakh FM also met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Adela Raz to highlight interest of both countries in further deepening of relations, pointing out the growing dynamics of trade and economic cooperation. Last year the commodity turnover made USD 564.7 mln.





Kazakhstan remains committed to its international obligations under the economic assistance to Afghanistan.



Adela Raz thanked for organizing the regional conference and attention paid to problems of Afghan women.



"We highly appreciate Kazakhstan's assistance of great importance for our people. Thousands of Afghan students have received education in Kazakhstan to apply their skills and knowledge in building peaceful Afghanistan," the diplomat noted.