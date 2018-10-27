Kazakh FM, WHO Dir Gen met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov had a meeting with Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus who had arrived in Astana for the Global Primary Health Care Conference.

The sides discussed the outcomes of the event, the press service of the Foreign Ministry says.



According to Tedros Ghebreyesus, the international community is grateful to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for his personal attention to the organization of such global representative forum, for the support of the healthcare system and emphasized high level of the PHC Global Conference.



The parties stressed the importance of the Astana Declaration adopted unanimously on October 25. The document reflects the countries' adherence to the fulfillment of the 1978 Alma-Ata Declaration requirements. The document adopted in Almaty 40 years ago laid the foundation for the development of healthcare systems around the world with a focus on primary health care.



Tedros Ghebreyesus emphasized Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of primary health care at the global level.



The sides also touched upon the prospects of adoption of the World Health Assembly Resolution in Geneva in May 2019 which will be based on the Astana Declaration. Besides, it is planned to initiate the Resolution of the UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting regarding the Universal Health Service Coverage in September 2019 in New York.