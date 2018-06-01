Kazakh folk instruments orchestra concert receives Parisians' standing ovations

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The Atyrau regional orchestra of Kazakh folk instruments named after Dina Nurpeissova gave a concert in Paris, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The concert of the orchestra within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru Program was organized with the support from the Kazakh Embassy in France. More than 500 people came to the concert to listen to the music of the Great Steppe.

According to the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhan Galiyev, the tour of Atyrau musicians will strengthen cultural ties between Kazakhstan and France. Listening to the works composed by Kurmangazy, Dina, Turkesh, Ykylas, Nurgissa Tlendiyev, Latif Hamidi, Yevgeny Brusilovsky, the Paris audience gave a standing ovation.



The concert took place at Salle Gaveau in Paris.

The orchestra, consisting of 53 musicians, gave a concert "Shuaqty Olkenin Shattighy" (The Triumph of the Sunny Lands) to the foreign audience. The academic orchestra also performed Hubert Yves Adrian Giraud's Sous le Ciel de Paris, Georges Bizet's Smith's Serenade, La jolie fille de Perth, Nurgissa Tlendiyev's Kel Yerkem Alatauyna, to name but a few.



According to the Culture Department, the orchestra was invited by the French Embassy in Kazakhstan. The performance will be held within the framework of the 10th Anniversary of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France.