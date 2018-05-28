Kazakh folk music to stun Paris

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The Atyrau Academic Folk Instruments Orchestra named after Dina Nurpeissova will perform in Paris, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On May 28, the Folk Instruments Orchestra will perform at Salle Gaveau, the only classical concert hall in Paris. The orchestra, consisting of 53 musicians, will give a concert "Shuaqty Olkenin Shattighy" (The Triumph of the Sunny Lands) to the foreign audience. Compositions by Dina and Kurmangazy will be performed. In addition, the academic orchestra will perform Hubert Yves Adrian Giraud's Sous le Ciel de Paris, Georges Bizet's Smith's Serenade, La jolie fille de Perth, Nurgissa Tlendiyev's Kel Yerkem Alatauyna, to name but a few," said a representative of the Atyrau Regional Department of Culture, Archives and Documentation.

According to the Culture Department, the orchestra was invited by the French Embassy in Kazakhstan. The performance will be held within the framework of the 10th Anniversary of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France.



Archive photo