Kazakh food products gain demand abroad - Minister Kassymbek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh food products are gaining great demand abroad, the country's Minister of Investment and Development, Zhenis Kassymbek said at the Government session today.

According to him, exports of Kazakh food products currently amount to more than $2 billion. These, in particular, are meat and poultry exports to countries such as Afghanistan, the UAE and Iran. The Minister also noted that recently the country started exporting vegetable oil and honey to neighboring China.

Zhenis Kassymbek also spoke about the opportunities the recently launched umbrella brands Qazaq Organic Food, KazMeat, Halal Kazakhstan open to the country's producers. Thus, according to him, they will be able to jointly enter foreign markets under such brands.

In general, according to the Ministry's data, today Kazakhstan ranks 52nd among the largest exporting countries. In total, Kazakhstan exports more than 800 products to 113 countries. The country is also the global leader in uranium, copper, titanium, ferroalloys, yellow phosphorus, flour, cottonseed oil, wheat, and flax seeds supply. it should be noted that over the past five years, the qualitative structure of exports has improved significantly with the non-primary sector making a third of Kazakhstan's exports. For the first nine months of 2017, exports of processed goods haave grown by 22% to $11.1 billion.