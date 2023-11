Kazakh football team roster for match vs Denmark revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head coach of Kazakhstan national football team Aleksandr Borodyuk has listed the players summoned for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against the Danish team, Sports.kz reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Football Federation, the roster will be as follows:

Goalkeepers: Marsel Islamkulov (FC Kaisar), Vladimir Plotnikov (FC Kairat), David Loria (FC Irtysh Pavlodar);

Backs: Dmitri Shomko, Yuriy Logvinenko, Abzal Beisebekov (FC Astana); Gafurzhan Suyumbayev, Yeldos Akhmetov, Yan Vorogovskiy (FC Kairat); Temirlan Yerlanov (FC Ordabasy), Grigoriy Sartakov (FC Tobol)

Halfbacks: Bauyrzhan Islamkhan, Georgy Zhukov, Islambek Kuat (FC Kairat); Serikzhan Muzhikov, Didar Zhalmukan (FC Astana); Yerkebulan Tungyshbayev, Azat Nurgaliev (FC Ordabasy), Maksat Baizhanov (FC Kaisar), Maksim Fedin (FC Okzhetpes)

Forwards: Tanat Nusserbayev (FC Ordabasy), Roman Murtazayev (FC Astana), Bauyrzhan Turysbek (FC Kairat), Aleksei Shchotkin (FC Tobol).

In case the above footballers have injuries the team's coaching staff can call up the following players from the reserve list:

Goalkeeper: Aleksandr Mokin (FC Astana)

Back: Viktor Dmitrenko (FC Tobol)

Halfbacks: Aslan Darabayev (FC Irtysh Pavlodar), Askhat Tagybergen (FC Tobol).

The roster can be changed as Kazakhstan Cup and Premier League matches will be held before the training camp starts.

The football players will gather at the basecamp in Talgar on June 4 after matches of Premier League Round 15. The qualifying match against Denmark is scheduled to be in the Central Stadium of Almaty City at 10.00pm Astana time on June 10.