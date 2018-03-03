  • kz
    Kazakh footballer signs contract with Armenian club

    21:02, 03 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakh defender Zhantore Zhumadilov signed a contract with a football club of the Armenian Premier League, SPORTINFORM reports.

    The 17-year-old candidate for the Kazakhstan national youth team yesterday signed the agreement with FC Shirak. After 18 rounds, the club from Gyumri and FC Banants share the third line of Armenia's top division.
     

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that Zhantore Zhumadilov visited to undergo a trial with FC Artsakh of the first division. However, he opted for a more eminent team of Armenia.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Football
