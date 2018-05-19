Kazakh foreign minister addresses OIC summit in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the instruction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov attended an extraordinary summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul called by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the events which occurred in the Gaza Strip on May 14, 2018, the Kazakh MFA's press service reported.

"Kazakhstan expressed concern over the escalation of the situation in Palestine, declared unacceptable the use of armed force against its civilian population, and called on the international community to make every possible effort for the immediate cessation of violence," the report said.

The head of Kazakhstan's foreign ministry also stressed that Jerusalem is a home for representatives of various ethnic groups and religious beliefs, where the Palestinians and the Israelis must respect each other's right to exist. Any attempt to cast any doubt on this right or to change the historical status of the city endangers peace and stability throughout the Middle East.

Reiterating Kazakhstan's commitment to the implementation of the decisions and resolutions of the UN General Assembly and Security Council, the foreign minister underlined that Kazakhstan stands for an early, full and comprehensive settlement of the situation in the Middle East as part of constructive political dialogue and calls on the leadership of Israel and Palestine and all concerned parties to take specific steps to ensure a political solution that would make possible the peaceful coexistence of the two states.



Heads of state, parliament, government, and foreign ministers of over 40 Member Countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation took part in the OIC Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul.

As a result of the summit, the representatives of OIC Member States adopted a communiqué expressing full and comprehensive support to the Palestinian people.

On the sidelines of the summit, Kairat Abdrakhmanov also met with UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenca. The sides discussed topical issues of cooperation within the UN, including in the context of Kazakhstan's membership in the UN Security Council.



