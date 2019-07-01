Kazakh Foreign Minister begins his official visit to United States

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov arrived in the United States of America for an official visit, the Kazakh MFA' press office informs.

The visit of Foreign Minister is taking place upon the personal invitation of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a few days before the Diplomatic Service Day in Kazakhstan and the Independence Day in the United States.

This is the first visit of Beibut Atamkulov to the US as Foreign Minister and after the election of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as President of Kazakhstan. The concept of this visit was shaped by the vision outlined during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's inaugural speech on the constructive, balanced and multi-vector foreign policy of Kazakhstan.

During the two-day visit, Foreign Minister Atamkulov will meet with the senior officials of the US Administration, State Department as well as representatives of business and expert community. During these meetings, the Foreign Minister will discuss the topical issues of Kazakhstan - US enhanced strategic partnership, political, trade and economic as well as cultural cooperation.

Given the special role of the economic diplomacy on MFA foreign policy agenda, this visit will be also focused on the further development of business ties between our countries. During the past few years, there has been a high dynamics of the US FDI into Kazakhstan economy. In 2018, their volume amounted to US$5,3 billion USD which is 44,7 percent higher in comparison to 2017 (US$3,6 billion).

Today the US is one of the key trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan, Given the US leadership in innovations and high technologies, our country aims at attracting the world's best practices and knowledge. These, as well as other specific issues, will be discussed during the upcoming talks with the major US companies.

The U.S. was one of the first countries to recognize Kazakhstan's independence and open its diplomatic mission in our country.

Throughout the years of independence, bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States has developed in the spirit of full trust and mutual understanding. Following the official visit of First President - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to Washington in January 2018, the two countries have elevated their cooperation reaching the level of the enhanced strategic partnership as outlined in the Joint Statement.