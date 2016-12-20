Kazakh Foreign Minister to visit Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister will pay a working visit to Uzbekistan on December 22nd, 2016, Kazinform cites Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

As the Uzbek Foreign Ministry statement reads, Erlan Idrissov will have a meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoev. Foreign Minister will also participate in bilateral talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoev took office as President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on 14 December. Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Erik Utembayev was invited to his inauguration.

Presidential elections in Uzbekistan took place on 4 December. And Mirziyoev gained support of 88.61% of voters.