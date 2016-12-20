  • kz
    Kazakh Foreign Ministry condemns assassination of Russian Ambassador in Turkey

    08:31, 20 December 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan strongly condemns the assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov in Ankara.

    "This barbaric terrorist act aimed to sow fear and undermined the bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Russia, the family and loved ones of Ambassador Karlov and express hope that this attack that cannot be justified will be thoroughly investigated by Turkish law-enforcement agencies and those responsible will be punished," the Ministry said in a statement.

    Earlier it was reported that the Russian Ambassador was assassinated in Ankara.

