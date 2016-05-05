Kazakh Foreign Ministry sends note to Lithuania on asylum status granted to Kazakh conman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan has confirmed it sent a note to the Lithuanian foreign ministry on the occasion of Lithuania granting asylum to Syrym Shalabayev, brother-in-law of fugitive Kazakh banker Mukhtar Ablyazov.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has indeed sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania," the ministry's spokesman Anuar Zhainakov said.

A couple of years ago Mr. Shalabayev was sentenced to 18 months in prison for contempt of court in Great Britain, but managed to flee the country. He is also suspected of embezzling millions of dollars in Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

Shalabayev was detained in Vilnius in July 2015.