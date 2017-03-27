  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Foreign Ministry to restructure its work

    17:48, 27 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan intends to completely restructure its work in accordance with President's Address to the Nation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The President sets a specific task before us, to completely restructure the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: in protection economic interests of our country in the international arena. We need a serious practical review of our approaches to increase economic returns from the activities of the foreign ministry and its foreign facilities", Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

    Mister Abdrakhmanov stressed the necessity to accelerate the development of economic diplomacy. This, first of all, concerns attraction of foreign investments and promotion of domestic goods for export, as well as strengthening of personnel potential and proactive work in protection of Kazakhstan's interests in the international arena.

     

    Tags:
    Ministries Ministry of Foreign Affairs President of Kazakhstan Modernization 3.0 President's Address to the Nation 2017 President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!