ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forward of Kazakhstan's national ice hockey team Yevgeniy Rymarev may return to HC Barys Astana in the upcoming season.

The 27-year-old Rymarev is likely to play in Roman Starchenko and Nikita Ivanov's line.



Recall that Rymarev left the Astana-based club last December and joined HC Torpedo in Ust-Kamenogorsk.



Source: Sports.kz