    Kazakh freestyle wrestler wins bronze in Russia

    10:31, 02 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Almaz Amalbek has clinched bronze at the International Tournament in Russia, Sports.kz reports.

    The Kazakhstan Wrestling Federation shared the news via its VKontakte official page. Amalbek hauled bronze in Men's 70kg category at the 12th International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament in Nefteyuganskiy district, Russia. Russian wrestlers Akhsarbek Gulayev and Ildus Giniyatullin collected gold and silver respectively.

