Kazakh freestyle wrestler wins Intercontinental Cup in Russia

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Azamat Dauletbekov has become a winner of the Intercontinental Freestyle Wrestling competition which took place in Khasavyurt, Republic of Dagestan (Russian Federation), Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the final Dauletbekov has defeated Dagestan wrestler Arsen-Ali Musalaliyev, 8:5. Then he successfully beat the Ossetian Sarmat Tsarakhov, 10:0.

It should be noted that the XI traditional Intercontinental Freestyle Wrestling Cup was devoted to the memory of the outstanding freestyle wrestlers of XIX-XX centuries. The event was carried out on October 11-13.