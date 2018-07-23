Kazakh freestyle wrestlers grab 5 medals at Junior Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Junior Asian Wrestling Championships came to an end in New Delhi , India.

The freestyle wrestlers competed in 10 weight categories.



The Kazakh team added two silver and three bronze medals to the country's tally, the press service of the Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women's Wrestling Federation said.



Kazakhstan's Talgat Syrbaz yielded the championship to Uzbek wrestler, 4:6, defeating Indian and Japan's wrestlers in the 61 kg category on his way to the medal round.



Serik Bakytzhanov in the 97 kg weight class snatched a silver medal.



Nurgozha Kaipanov, Yergali Alisher, Omar Eyubov swept bronze medals.