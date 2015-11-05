Kazakh-French car manufacturing industries&#39; coop discussed in Paris

PARIS-ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Chairman of the Managing Board of Peugeot Citroёn Carlos Tavares in Paris.

As the Akorda press service reports, the meeting focused on the prospects of cooperation of the largest French car manufacturer with Kazakhstan's car-making industry and expansion of its activity in our country. C. Tavares told the President about interaction with their Kazakhstani partners in the past two years, manufacture of final products and their export to the neighboring markets.