Kazakh-French cooperation eyed in Cannes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation from Kazakhstan is in Cannes to hold meetings on the sidelines of the 70th Cannes Film Festival from May 17 until 28, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Culture and Sports Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that the first national pavilion of Kazakhstan was unveiled on the territory of Le Village International with the support of the ministry and organizing committee of the Eurasia International Film Festival. The pavilion gives an opportunity to hold meetings and talks on promotion of films, projects and services.







Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard received the Kazakhstani delegation on the margins of the festival. Attending the meeting were Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to France Nurlan Danenov, Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne, Vice Minister of Culture Askar Batalov, rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts, President of the Eurasia International Film Festival and People's Artist of Kazakhstan Aiman Mussakhajayeva, President of the National Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences Rashid Nugmanov, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and founder of Human Development Group Askar Bekbayev.







During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation prospects, touched upon expansion of mutually profitable cooperation between Kazakhstan and France in the sphere of culture and tourism. It was noted that deepening of strategic partnership and strengthening of good neighborliness positively affect sustainable development of culture both in Kazakhstan and France.



Ms Mussakhajayeva said: "I am confident that opening of the first Kazakhstan's pavilion at the Cannes Film festival will strengthen cultural ties with international film community and Kazakhstan's status as a film-producing country."







In her words, the pavilion will attract potential partners to joint projects, encourage experience exchange, and boost modernization of Kazakhstan's film industry and tourism.