    Kazakh fugitive banker Ablyazov released from French prison

    13:04, 10 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh fugitive oligarch and former head of BTA Bank Mukhtar Ablyazov was released from a French prison on Friday evening, Kazinform has learnt from Telegraph.

    According to Agence France-Presse, Ablyazov was set free after France's highest administrative - Council of State refused to extradite the ex-banker to Russia that accused him of embezzling billions of dollars.

    Held in custody since his arrest in July 2013 on the Cote d'Azur, Ablyazov was released from the Fleury-Merogis prison in Paris on Friday evening, December 9.

    Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine all sought extradition of the ex-head of BTA Bank on embezzlement charges. He reportedly embezzled up to $6 billion from BTA Bank. But France's Council of State rejected Ablyazov's extradition.

    Tags:
    Russia Scandal Kazakhstan News
