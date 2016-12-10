Kazakh fugitive banker Ablyazov released from French prison

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh fugitive oligarch and former head of BTA Bank Mukhtar Ablyazov was released from a French prison on Friday evening, Kazinform has learnt from Telegraph.

According to Agence France-Presse, Ablyazov was set free after France's highest administrative - Council of State refused to extradite the ex-banker to Russia that accused him of embezzling billions of dollars.



Held in custody since his arrest in July 2013 on the Cote d'Azur, Ablyazov was released from the Fleury-Merogis prison in Paris on Friday evening, December 9.



Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine all sought extradition of the ex-head of BTA Bank on embezzlement charges. He reportedly embezzled up to $6 billion from BTA Bank. But France's Council of State rejected Ablyazov's extradition.