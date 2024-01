ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national futsal team outplayed Azerbaijani squad in a friendly match in Baku, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The Kazakh side defeated the hosts 3:1 as Birzhan Orazov, Chingiz Yessenamanov and Igita scored their respective goals.



It was the first match Paulo Ricardo Kaka made his debut as the head coach of the Kazakh team.