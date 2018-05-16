Kazakh, Georgian foreign ministries ink coop program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov held negotiations with Georgian Vice Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Presently, Kazakhstan and Georgia effectively cooperate across the widest range of issues. A solid legal and contractual framework that comprises over 70 documents has been established between the two states. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan. Nazarbayev pays special attention to the projects within the framework of Kazakhstan-Georgia cooperation. As a result of the official high-level visit to Tbilisi in 2005, Kazakhstan has become one of the first major investors in the Georgian economy. In turn, Georgian companies have accessed the markets of Central Asia and China.

The official visit of President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili to Kazakhstan and the country's participation in the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition were a success. As of today, in Kazakhstan, there are more than 120 joint ventures invested by Georgia that operate in such sectors as energy, transport, innovation, medicine, etc.

At the end of 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries rose 56.4% year-on-year and reached $64.3 million.

"We attach great importance to improving the existing and creating new trade routes, transport and economic corridors that bridge the countries of Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Europe, and the Persian Gulf, maximizing the use of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route," Mr. Abdrakhmanov said.



The two countries intend to continue collaborating upon the implementation of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the international agenda, underlining that Kazakhstan and Georgia successfully cooperate within such important organizations as the UN, OSCE, to name but a few.

The Georgian Vice Prime Minister congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful work in the UN Security Council.

Following the talks, the ministers signed the 2018-2019 Program of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Georgia. The document covers a series of bilateral consultations on topical issues of Kazakhstan-Georgia relations and international concern. The sides agreed to improve the legal and contractual framework of the bilateral relations. The program also comprises the establishment of expert or working groups addressing specific issues of cooperation.



