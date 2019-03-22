Kazakh-Georgian ties to continue strengthening, says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held today a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Mamuka Bakhtadze congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on assuming the office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and wished him success and high achievements on the way toward the further development of Kazakhstan.



In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the interlocutor for the warm congratulations and expressed confidence that relations between Kazakhstan and Georgia will continue strengthening for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

The conversation was initiated by the Georgian side.