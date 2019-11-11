Kazakh-German duo wins ITF tournament in Egypt

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sagadat Ayap of Kazakhstan and his doubles partner Kai Lemstra or Germany won the ITF tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Kazinform has learnt from itftennis.com.

The Kazakh-German tandem needed only 23 minutes to beat Polish Piotr Matuszewski and Kacper Zuk 6-1, 7-6 (2). It should be noted that the Polish duo was seeded 4th at the tournament.

In the semifinal Ayap and Lemstra routed Swiss Riccardo Maiga and Italian Giorgio Ricca.