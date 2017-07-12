Kazakh, German presidents discuss Putin and Trump's agreements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier have exchanged their views on the talks between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at the G20 Summit in Hamburg. The German President announced this today after the talks within the framework of his official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"During our conversation, we were discussing in detail that we hope the agreement, just reached by President Putin and President Trump on the locally restricted ceasefire, cannot be the end of the consent of the Syrian conflict, but only the beginning so as to resolve this conflict and find the solution to this conflict," Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

Recall that discussing the Syrian conflict at the G20 meeting, Russia and the United States undertook a commitment to ensure the ceasefire compliance by all the groups there, as well as to provide humanitarian access and establish contacts between oppositionists in the region and the Monitoring Center, which is under establishment in the capital of Jordan.