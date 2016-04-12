Kazakh-German tennis duo advances in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and his men's doubles partner Frank Moser from Germany reached the second round of the ATP's Open Citta' Della Disfida tournament in Barletta, Italy.

In the first-round match Golubev and Moser defeated Guillermo Duran and Andres Molteni from Argentina in three sets 5-7, 6-1, 10-8.



Up next for the Kazakh-German duo are Czech Lukas Dlouhy and Spanish Sergio Martos Gornes.



The prize fund of the tournament totals €42,500.



Source: ATP