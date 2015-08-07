Kazakh girl dies in deadly road accident in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 19-year-old Aida Sarabayeva from Kazakhstan was killed in a deadly road accident in Turkey yesterday (August 6).

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan confirmed that 7 citizens of the country were in a tourist bus en route to Anatolia when it overturned on a slippery mountain road near Denizli. The bus was also carrying tourists from Russia, Ukraine, and Lithuania. Out of 7 Kazakhstani tourists 6 were hospitalized with various injuries to a hospital in Denizli. Kazakhstani mass media reported today that the 7th tourist from Kazakhstan Ms Sarabayeva is dead.