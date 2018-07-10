Kazakh girl for the fifth time wins top honors at Asian Schools Chess Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Assel Serikbay of Kazakhstan has won the Asian Schools Chess Championship underway in Kaluthara, Sri Lanka, Kazinform reports.

Serikbay contested in the Under 17 Girls Rapid, scoring 7 points in 6 rounds to become a champion. It is her fifth victory at the Asian Schools Chess Championship, sport department of Kyzylorda region reports.



The tournament brings together 400 sportsmen from 17 countries of the world. It will last until July 14.