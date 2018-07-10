  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh girl for the fifth time wins top honors at Asian Schools Chess Championship

    17:30, 10 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Assel Serikbay of Kazakhstan has won the Asian Schools Chess Championship underway in Kaluthara, Sri Lanka, Kazinform reports. 

    Serikbay contested in the Under 17 Girls Rapid, scoring 7 points in 6 rounds to become a champion. It is her fifth victory at the Asian Schools Chess Championship, sport department of Kyzylorda region reports.

    The tournament brings together 400 sportsmen from 17 countries of the world. It will last until July 14.

    Tags:
    Sport Kyzylorda region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!