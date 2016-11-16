Kazakh girl raises 62 disabled children in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In China a young Kazakh orphan woman is raising 62 disabled children, Kazinform reports. Xinjiang Uighur television "The Fulfilled Dream" told about the charity of an ethnic Kazakh woman, Zayra Asseyingazykyzy, which has caused a big resonance on social networks of the People's Republic of China.

Zayra Asseyingazykyzy opened a special center for the disabled children who lost parents. Today in this center 62 children are being brought up and provided education. Zayra thinks this work is her destiny. "I became an orphan when I was 4. Many goodhearted people helped me in overcoming vital difficulties. In the childhood I lived in big poverty. When I grew up, I dreamt of helping unfortunate children like me. After leaving school I had no money for higher education. I had to take a hard job at the plant", - Zayra Asseyingazykyzy told.

In her life there were times when she did not have food and, and was seriously ill. But kind people helped her overcome all hardships. "When my disease aggravated, I was cured in a private clinic for free. It made me feel strong at heart. I became convinced that even though there can be no money, in life there are good people. Later I talked to an old woman who asked for alms in the street. Her children died. I began helping her and became a daughter for her. I have found many mothers and fathers. I didn't want other orphans to experience such difficulties which I had faced. Therefore, I began to bring together handicapped children who don't have parents. I try to reveal and develop their talents so that they could achieve something in their life. Today I have 62 children of 8 nationalities. Some of them do not have father, some don't have no mother, one has no legs, another is blind", - Zayra told.

One may get tired of being wealthy and having good life, Zayra says, but it is impossible to be tired of being noble, loving, caring and merciful. "I bring up these orphans thanks to the help of noble people. There are many persons who are ready to give a helping hand to orphans. Already 20 of my pupils have created families. Whilst working with them, I have witnessed many good things. Once a 23-year-old healthy and educated girl married a blind guy. Everybody told her "you are educated and have big future. Why are you binding your life with a disabled man?" Her answer was: "If I won't be able to make anything in this life, I want to be his eyes". Is there anything higher than humanity and nobility?", - Zayra said and burst into tears.

During the TV program the disabled girl sang a song and showed the drawings made by a kid who has no hands, cannot hear and speak, and he makes drawings with his foot. The entrepreneurs who were invited to the TV program expressed gratitude to the Kazakh girl Zayra Asseyingazykyzy for her kindness and courage, and provided support