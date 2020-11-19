Kazakh girl scoops 3rd gold at World Weightlifting Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aisamal Sansyzbayeva has clinched the 3rd gold medal for Kazakhstan at the 2020 Youth and Junior World Weightlifting Championships held in Lima, Peru in virtual format, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Sansyzbayeva lifted 244 kg in Girls’ 81 kg weight class and hauled her gold medal.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Zhanali Tuyakov lifted 319 kg in Boy’s 102 kg weight category. It was his debut performance at the world championships and it earned him bronze.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Ablai Auyelkhanov and Rakhat Bekbolat collected gold at the event. As for girls, Kazakhstani Gulnur Ybyrai took home bronze medal.