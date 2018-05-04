Kazakh girl wins Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sabina Bakatova from Astana, Kazakhstan, won two gold and one bronze medals at the 16th Asian Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, Kazinform cites the Astana Department of Culture and Sports.

Athletes from 18 countries competed in the tournament held from April 27 to May 3 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Sabina Bakatova bagged gold for Kazakhstan in the team competition. In the finals of certain performances, the rhythmic gymnast won bronze (performance with ball) and gold (clubs) and captured the Asian champion title.

Other gymnasts of Kazakhstan's Children and Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve No. 1 also competed in Kuala Lumpur.

Aibota Yertaikyzy finished 1st in the junior team match and 3rd while performing with ribbon. Selina Zhumatayeva and Adilya Tlekenova claimed silver in the senior team match.

At the Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, Kazakhstan's national team won 17 medals: seven gold, five silver, and five bronze ones.

