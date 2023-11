ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan advanced to the semifinal of the ATP Challenger in Binghamton, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the quarterfinal match Golubev seeded 9th at the tournament routed Lloyd Glasspool in a three-set match 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.



Golubev will clash with Darian King of Barbados in the semifinal.



The prize fund of the tournament totals $50,000.



Source: Sports.kz