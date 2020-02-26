  • kz
    Kazakh Gorodko grabs ‘gold’ at FIS Freestyle Ski Europa Cup Moguls

    11:54, 26 February 2020
    Photo: None
    TAIVALKOSKI. KAZINFORM – Within the first day of the competition Anastasia Gorodko of Kazakhstan won a gold medal, Kazinform refers to Olympic.kz.

    FIS Freestyle Ski Europa Cup Moguls is taking place in the Finnish city Taivalkoski. Kazakhstani athlete gained 69.70 scores and became a winner of the stage. The second place went to Camilla Cabrol of France. The third place was engaged by Anna Gerasimova of Russia.


    Kazakhstan Sport
