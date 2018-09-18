Kazakh gov’t adopts program to support youth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan has adopted the Roadmap on the employment and socialization of youth not in employment, education or training (NEET), Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at today's Government meeting, Minister of Social Development Darkhan Kaletayev said that the program is addressed to the citizens of Kazakhstan aged 18 to 29, including those who graduated from universities in 2018.



According to him, the Roadmap oversees, firstly, occupational orientation, the establishment of advisory centers for young people in selecting a profession, functional reviews to guide young people about promising professions.

"Secondly, to promote technical and vocational education, improve the effectiveness of dual education, establish competence centers in colleges with due regard to the training of engineering personnel," the minister said.

Thirdly, the document covers raising youth's awareness about the existing measures of state support and development, including making up a supply-and-demand map in terms of the youth labor market. It is also planned to continue the practice of career fairs, awareness-raising campaigns, and public consultations.



"Fourth, developing youth entrepreneurship. Introduction of government grant funding of youth projects assuming that respective business plans are provided.

Fifth, military patriotic upbringing. To recruit young people to territorial forces. Focused targeted work on military conscription.

Sixth, to improve the activities of youth resource centers. Monitoring and building up NEET youth database," the Minister informed.

Seventh, the Roadmap assumes resolving the housing issue and creating youth housing cooperatives. It is planned to use the experience of the city of Almaty in creating regional housing programs.

Eighth, it intends to adapt the tools of governmental social order and grant financing. Particular attention will be given to supporting young single mothers for the prevention of child abandonment.

"Ninth, to improve the methodology and legislation. To consider the possibility of regulatory and legal confirmation of the NEET concept in labor legislation. To conduct NEET youth-oriented studies. To organize a NEET youth register as part of the Labor Market automated information system. To carry out sociological diagnostic and monitoring surveys to identify the key social dimensions of NEET youth.

The tenth is a healthy lifestyle. To plan workout platforms in probable youth gathering areas," he said.