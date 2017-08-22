Kazakh Gov’t to cut time for budgetary documents approval

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov has presented today the amendments to certain legislative acts on improving the legislative framework of budget process during a Government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The minister said that the Draft Law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of improving the budget legislation" had been made up by the instruction of the Head of State. The draft law suggests amendments to the budget legislation for six major directions.

"In the first direction, in order to simplify the implementation of budget programs, it is proposed to eliminate certain steps of coordination. Firstly, it is approval of budget programs of the government authorities which do not draft strategic plans, without coordinating with the Ministry of National Economy (MNE). Coordination with the Ministry of Finance (MF) remains. Secondly, making changes in the budget programs when adjusting the budget without coordinating with the MNE. Coordination with the Ministry of Finance (MF) remains. Thirdly, it is the amendments to the budget programs upon the initiative of the government authorities while relocating funds within the budget programs without coordinating with the MNE and the MF but notifying the MF. This will make it possible to reduce budget programs coordination time by 10 days on average at each step," the minister said.

It is also proposed to turn down the agreement on the results of targeted transfers for development, which largely duplicate the budget programs. This will reduce over 1,500 central and local-level documents.

"It is proposed to plan the administrative expenses of the central government authorities with the overall limit to be determined by the Ministry of Finance. This simplifies the preparation of a budget request, and reduces the response time and the amount of documentation submitted," the minister said.