Kazakh Gov’t to discuss Pension Fund investment in Azeri problem bank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government will discuss the issue of the Unified Pension Fund reserves invested in the troubled International Bank of Azerbaijan. Kazakh Finance Minister advised it on the sidelines of the Senate, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The work in this regard is still underway by the National Bank. We will discuss this issue at a session of the Government", Bakhyt Sultanov said when asked about the investment.

Majilis Deputy Azat Peruashev previously said that Rakhim Oshakbayev, an independent expert who found out the facts of the IBA bonds groundlessly purchased by the fund reserves for over KZT70bn in autumn 2014, addressed Ak Zhol Party.

"Earlier, our parliamentary party has already made a request about the Unified Pension Fund assets of nearly KZT 3 billion threatened after Kazinvestbank was deprived of the license. Around the same time, the fact that the Pension Fund management team purchased KZT5 billion bonds of a dubious emitter at KASE was revealed", the deputy of Majilis said reading the request to the Head of Kazakh National Bank made by the Party deputies.

Then, the National Bank Chairman advised that it was not the Pension Fund but the former employees of the National Bank who had made the investment in the Azerbaijani bank .