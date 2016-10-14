Kazakh government agencies can hire foreign professionals with specific expertise

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 1,300 representatives of private sector has been recruited by government agencies in Kazakhstan since the beginning of 2016, Vice Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Counter-corruption Aigul Shaimova said on Friday.

"In order to ensure transparency and competitiveness of Kazakhstan's civil service, we now recruit citizens from private and public sectors. 1,392 people went through a rigorous selection process to be employed by government agencies since the beginning of 2016," Ms Shaimova said at a roundtable in the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In her words, newcomers take an introductory course at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan or at the regional training centers.



Foreign citizens can also be recruited by Kazakhstani government agencies. The National Commission for Staff Policy decides whether to hire foreign experts. Some ministries and akimats (local administrations) in Kazakhstan need foreign professionals with specific areas of expertise.