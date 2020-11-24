Kazakh Government debates gasification issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting chaired by Kazakh PM Askar Mamin debated were issues concerning gasification of populated areas, primeminister.kz. reports.

Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev, the Governors of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda regions and Mayor of Nur-Sultan made reports.

As stated there Kazakhstan, as well as the global energy market, witness the natural gas industry’s outstripping development as compared to production and consumption of other energy materials. This year natural gas consumption in Kazakhstan is expected to increase up to 16.5 bln cu m (in 2019 gas consumption made 16.3 bln cu m) firstly due to the rise in consumers. As of the year-end the rate of gasification of populated areas will hit 60%, 9.8 mln people will have access to natural gas. In 2025, 2,120 inhabited localities or 11.7 mln people will have access to natural gas.

The PM charged the Energy Ministry and concerned state bodies and organizations to develop an updated draft gasification master layout of Kazakhstan by April 1 next year.