Kazakh Government draws up Five Social Initiatives Roadmap

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov revealed Tuesday that the Government had crafted the Roadmap on the implementation of five social initiatives spearheaded by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

At the session of the Kazakh Government, Minister Suleimenov said that the National Bank of Kazakhstan will be responsible for the implementation of one of the initiatives regarding creating new housing opportunities for each family.



The Ministry of National Economy will work on reducing the tax burden to increase the wages of low-paid workers. There are plans to draw up proposals on the amendments to the norms of the Tax legislation and explore possible introduction of progressive individual income tax scale until May. The new rules will become effective starting January 2019.



Accessibility and quality of higher education, more educational grants and better living conditions for Kazakhstani students is the third initiative implementation of which will be monitored by the Ministry of Education and Science. The Government will develop respective draft decrees in April.



The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the Ministry of Energy will bear the responsibility for expanding microcrediting and ensuring further gasification of Astana city, respectively.



"The Roadmap consists of 35 events and involves amendments to three Codes. 10 bills, 6 draft Government decrees and 3 decrees of the National Bank Board are to be developed," Timur Suleimenov said in conclusion.