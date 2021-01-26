Kazakh Government sitting kicks off

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The extended meeting of the Government under the chairmanship of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started its work, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State opened the meeting. Members of the Government, Governors of the regions and Mayors of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent are taking part in it.

As earlier reported, the Government is expected to focus on the country’s socioeconomic development results for 2020 and plans for the coming period.

Participants of the meeting are also to pay utmost attention to the construction of housing, health and epidemiological situation in the country, wages of public sector employees, ways to prevent economic crimes, development of the Kazakh capital, tax administration, attraction of foreign investment, and the National Development Plan until 2025.