Kazakh Government staff changes announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There have been a number of personnel changes in the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

By the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Asset Irgaliyev was relieved of his post as Vice-Minister of National Economy and, by the Order of the Prime Minister, was appointed as Deputy Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Besides, Arman Yevniyev was released from his duties as First Vice-Minister of Agriculture in accordance with his resignation letter submitted.

Also, by the Government Resolution, Berik Beissengaliyev was relieved of his post as Vice-Minister of Agriculture in line with the letter of resignation.