Kazakh Government to consider budget scenario at oil price $30-20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Next week the Government will adjust the parameters of Kazakhstan's budget for 2016-2018 due to falling oil prices, this has been announced by Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of Finance.

"Last year, the president instructed us to consider options at oil prices worth $30-$20. We have already worked out such options and developed response measures. Next week we will have a meeting of the council for economic policy headed by Karim Massimov and consider these options," said Mr. Sultanov.

He also promised that further information on this matter will be announced later.