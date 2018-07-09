Kazakh Government to convene for a session on July 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A session of the Government will be held at 3:00 p.m. Astana time on July 10 in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

The session will eye results of the socioeconomic development and implementation of the republican budget; implementation of the Development Program of Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship for 2017-2021 in the 1H of 2018.



Nurzhan Altayev, Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, will give a press conference following the results of the session at the press center of the Government of Kazakhstan.



One can watch the live broadcast of the session at 3:00 p.m. via primeminister.kz and on Facebook, VKontakte, Twitter, Periscope, Odnoklassniki, and YouTube.