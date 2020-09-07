Kazakh Government to convene on Sept 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Government of Kazakhstan is set to convene on Wednesday, September 9, at 9:00 am, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

The Government’s session is expected to focus on the draft Nationwide Action Plan for implementation of the State-of-the-Nation Address of the Head of State as of September 1, 2020.

Other issues which are to be discussed at the session are the results of the socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan and the republican budget performance in January-August 2020, and epidemiological situation in the country.

The live broadcast of the session can be watched at primeminister.kz, mail.kz, Aitube kz websites as well as the Government’s accounts on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vknontakte.