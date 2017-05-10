Kazakh Government to discuss UNT preparation and General Scheme update

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Government House will host a regular conference meeting of the Government of Kazakhstan chaired by Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev in the at 11:00 on Wednesday, May 10, Kazinform cites Prime Minister's official website.

The agenda comprises 2017 Unified National Testing preparation status (for school graduates) and the issues related to public-private partnership and update to the General Scheme of Kazakhstan territorial organisation as well as discussion of the draft provisions submitted to the Government members for consideration.



You can watch the meeting aired on primeminister.kz and facebook.