Kazakh Government to draw up new strategic plan of development by mid 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government is supposed to devise a new strategic plan of Kazakhstan's development by mid 2016, Kazinform has leant from Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev.

"The Government launched the initiative that was fully supported by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to develop a new strategic plan of Kazakhstan's development for 2025. It is expected to be finished by the middle of this year. It will outline new trends and directions in the development of Kazakhstan's economy," Minister Dossayev said after the Tuesday session of the Government in Astana.

The minister added that the new forecast of Kazakhstan's socioeconomic development had been approved at the last session. The Government reduced forecast for GDP increase from 2.1% to 0.5%. Inflation rate is expected to make 6-8%.