Kazakh Government to hold session on social and economic development outcomes on Nov 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A government session is set to take place at 09:00am on November 10 at the Government House, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

The outcomes of the social and economic development of Kazakhstan as well as the execution of the national budget during January and October of 2020 are set to be on the session’s agenda.

The session will be aired on the Kazakh Government’s official website primeminister.kz and social media pages mail.KZ, Facebook, Twitter, VKontakte as well as on video streaming platforms such as Aitube.kz and Youtube.