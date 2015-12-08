Kazakh Government updates ‘Employment Roadmap-2020’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Government has approved the project on updating "Employment Roadmap-2020".

Minister for Health and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova noted that the draft Employment Roadmap was developed in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State and provides for the amendments aimed at preserving and creating of jobs, increasing employment in the service sector and strengthening the responsibility of parties participating in the program. In particular, to save jobs of skilled workers the project provides the introduction of a temporary mechanism for subsidizing part of employees' wages. She stressed that temporary subsidies are proposed to be 2/3 of the lost due to the reduction of working time wage of a skilled worker.