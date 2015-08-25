Kazakh Government vows to make National Testing rules more transparent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rules of the Unified National Testing (UNT) should be more open and transparent, believes Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdybek Saparbayev.

"There are a lot of questions regarding the testing. The ministry [Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan] says that this year's UNT was well-organized and the results were quite positive. However, there were a lot of complaints from parents. The UNT rules lack transparency. Hence, the ministry was tasked to look into that matter together with local governments. First of all, they are expected to study all complains and, then, submit their proposals to fix the situation," Mr. Saparbayev said at the plenary session of the Republican meeting of pedagogic workers on Tuesday. "Perhaps, it is a good idea to form work groups of parents and NGOs who will submit their proposals to the ministry. I believe that we will make amendments to the UNT rules by yearend to make it more transparent. The updated rules will be published in January-February 2016 in mass media," he added.